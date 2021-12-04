Detalus Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 144,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 95,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

