Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,534.60 ($20.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.96. The firm has a market cap of £77.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.