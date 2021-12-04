Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE stock opened at €15.46 ($17.57) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.41. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

