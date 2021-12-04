Dfyn Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 43,871,009 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

