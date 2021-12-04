dHedge DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.31 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $1.99 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00238773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,481,607 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

