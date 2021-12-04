DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 14,712 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 482% compared to the average volume of 2,527 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

