DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0008 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $22,753.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.34 or 0.00403764 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,068,251,832 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,965,693 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

