Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

