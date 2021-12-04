DINGO TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,842.00 (DINGO)

DINGO TOKEN (CURRENCY:DINGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, DINGO TOKEN has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DINGO TOKEN has a market cap of $172,139.18 and approximately $6,842.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN Coin Profile

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken

DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DINGO TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DINGO TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DINGO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

