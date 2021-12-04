Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.