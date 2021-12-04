DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
DLHC stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.05. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
