DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.05. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DLH in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.