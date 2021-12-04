DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 2,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,620,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC upped their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,529,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

