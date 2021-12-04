DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,148 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in SEI Investments by 7.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

