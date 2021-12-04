DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,660 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,674,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

