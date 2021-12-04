DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

WRB stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

