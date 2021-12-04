DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

HCAT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,052 shares of company stock worth $4,840,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

