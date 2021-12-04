DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

