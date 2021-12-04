Dogecoin Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.28 billion and $4.28 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00335043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,386,146,537 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

