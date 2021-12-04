Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.49. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

