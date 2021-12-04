DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE DASH traded down $8.41 on Friday, hitting $157.71. 5,274,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.69. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $909,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,692,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,743,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

