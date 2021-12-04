Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.30. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

