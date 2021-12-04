Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DOV traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $167.01. 855,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,067. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

