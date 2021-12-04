Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

