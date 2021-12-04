Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
About Dr. Martens
