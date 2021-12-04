DraftCoin Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $44,915.24 and approximately $15.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

