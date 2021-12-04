Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,999,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

