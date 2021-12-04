Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $562,924.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.89 or 0.08256352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.20 or 0.98761999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

