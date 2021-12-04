Dynamic (DYN) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.89 or 0.08330929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00332846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.52 or 0.00960007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00404613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00258299 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

