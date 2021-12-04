Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $614.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 318.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 54.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

