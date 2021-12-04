E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 4,289,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,212. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

