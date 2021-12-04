Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report sales of $153.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.02 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $481.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $493.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $458.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $496.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

EGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.70%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.