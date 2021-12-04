EasyFi Reaches Market Cap of $8.88 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $1.88 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

