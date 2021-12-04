Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 110,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

