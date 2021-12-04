ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

