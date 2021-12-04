Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

