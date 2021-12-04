Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

ECVT traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.68. 890,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

