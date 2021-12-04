Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

