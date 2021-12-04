Edmp Inc. Buys 7,743 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

