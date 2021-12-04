Edmp Inc. Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 3.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

