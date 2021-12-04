Efinity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00060127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.82 or 0.08304918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.52 or 0.99850979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

