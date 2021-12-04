E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

