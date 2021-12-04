E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 17,300 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

