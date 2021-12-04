E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 9,667 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

