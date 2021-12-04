E&G Advisors LP Invests $381,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

