E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

