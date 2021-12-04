Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $139.13

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $139.13, but opened at $128.50. Elastic shares last traded at $118.43, with a volume of 28,048 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

