Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Trading Down 1.7%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

About Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

