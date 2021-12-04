Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

