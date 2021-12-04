Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,085,342 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

