Elizabeth Mounsey Purchases 24,000 Shares of West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) insider Elizabeth Mounsey bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

