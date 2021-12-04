Elizabeth Mounsey Purchases 24,000 Shares of West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) insider Elizabeth Mounsey bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About West African Resources
