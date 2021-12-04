Elizabeth Summers Acquires 1,500 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 1,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,703 shares in the company, valued at C$495,490.50.

Elizabeth Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Elizabeth Summers purchased 700 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,947.00.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$13.31 on Friday. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.82.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$16.25 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

